Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Revanth Has High Chances To Win The Show, Says Vasanthi

It is to be noted that the current season has contestants from all walks of life apart from celebrities. Hence this show has gained viewership as compared to last year. And of course, thanks to the host Nagarjuna, the show is topping the charts.

During the weekend's episode of Bigg Boss Telugu season 6, it was announced that there would be dual elimination. Accordingly, Baladitya and Vasanthi were eliminated. While their elimination sent shock waves among the housemates, it leaves 10 housemates who will continue the game further.

A total of 21 contestants entered the house at the beginning of the show and presently there are 10 contestants left to continue the game.

Vasanthi, an upcoming actress and model before, came on board with hopes of winning Bigg Boss title. But both Baladitya and Vasanthi are not Bigg Boss material, going by the game's requirements and prerequisites.

Baladitya who is considered as one of the most humble, mature, and non controversial player of the house, his exit was expected. But Vasanthi's exit was claimed by many as unfair. She couldn't make herself popular inside the house like her other housemates Sri Satya, Faima, Keerthi, and Inaya. She stayed away from fights and disputes, and gossiping which eventually didn't help her gain limelight.

Meanwhile after exit, Vasanthi has been giving interviews in which she shares about her Bigg Boss journey and her future plans. In one such interview for a private channel, Vasanthi foresees that Singer Revanth might become the winner of the game as he has all the potential.

Let's wait and watch whether Vasanthi's prediction turns true and Revanth will clinch the title of Bigg Boss Telugu 6.

Meanwhile, following the elimination episode, the topic of remuneration is doing rounds in social media. It is speculated that Baladitya is said to have been paid about Rs.45,000/- per week and his 10 weeks stay will sum up to Rs.4,50,000/-. And Vasanthi was brought on board by signing a contract for 25,000/- per week, which amounts to Rs.2,50,000/- after her exit.