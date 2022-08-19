Bigg Boss Telugu, the highly celebrated reality show in the Telugu television industry, is all set to make a comeback with its sixth season. The exciting update was announced by host Nagarjuna Akkineni, who took to his official social media handles and revealed the Bigg Boss Telugu 6 start date with a new promo.

The celebrated reality show's sixth season is all set to premiere on September 4, Sunday, in Disney+ Hotstar. Nagarjuna Akkineni, who shared the new promo of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 on his pages, confirmed that this season is going to be 'full of fun and emotion'. The release date announcement has left the loyal fans of the show, totally excited.