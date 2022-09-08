Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 will be streamed online on Disney plus Hotstar 24/7. The highlights of the day will be telecast on Star Maa at 10 pm, on the weekdays. On Weekends, the episodes will air at 9 pm, on Star Maa. When the episode goes live on television a part of that episode will be available on Disney plus Hotstar as well. The whole episode will be available on Hotstar the next day morning after 5 am.
Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Timings: When And Where To Watch Bigg Boss 6?
The current season is already past its first-week nomination, and sparks were seen flying everywhere. Geetu Royal, Revanth, Sri Satya, Inaya Sulthana, and Arohi have been the first few to step into the limelight. Soon we will see the whole cast come out of their shells and participate.
As with the previous five seasons, the current season is also being hosted by Nagarjuna. The actor cordially welcomed the contestants into the show at the grand launch. He had personally known some of them and met some for the first time. He made sure everyone got his whole attention and sent them into the house with a smile on their faces.
The contestants were all given intuition cards, and the cards had symbols representing a fox, a heart, a black heart, a backstab, and a punch, and some cards were blank. The cards indicate the way the contestants will strategize their game.
- Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Day 3 Highlights: Rohit And Marina Will Get Evicted As A Couple
- Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Nominations: Revanth, Faima, Sri Satya, Chanti, Abhinaya Sri, Inaya & Arohi In Danger Zone!
- Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Nominations: Baladitya, Abhinaya Sri, & Inaya Are In First Week Elimination!
- Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Geetu Continues To Irk The Audience On Day 2; Inaya Feels Left Out
- Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Promo: Geethu Royal Vs Inaya Sultana Clash On Day 2
- Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Geethu Royal Becomes Most Trolled Contestant On Day 1
- Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Start Date Is Out: Nagarjuna's Show To Premiere On Disney+ Hotstar & Star Maa
- Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 Promo: The Most Loved Reality Show On Telugu TV Is Back!
- Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Voting Results: Inaya Sultana Or Abhinayashree May Get Eliminated In Week 1?
- Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Contestants Remuneration: Check Out Complete Salary Deets Here!
- Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Contestants List With Photos: Keerthi Keshav, Srihan, Sri Satya, Vasanthi Krishnan & Others
- Bigg Boss Telugu Non-Stop Winner: Bindu Madhavi Takes Home The Trophy