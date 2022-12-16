Bigg Boss Telugu 6: New Twist! THIS Celeb To Enter Show Days Before Grand Finale. Find Out

Bigg Boss Telugu 6 has managed to capture the attention of the fans with its drama-packed episodes. As the show inches towards its grand finale, the makers are busy introducing new twists and turns to keep the viewers hooked on to their television sets. We have exciting information that you will bring a smile to your face. The creative team has reportedly planned to introduce a new entry days before the grand finale. Yes, you read that right!

NEW ENTRY IN BIGG BOSS TELUGU 6 BEFORE GRAND FINALE

Gossip mills suggest that the makers have planned a special twist days before the grand finale. A popular personality will enter the show but there's a big twist. The celebrity won't be competing as a participant but will instead cheer and motivate the Bigg Boss Telugu 6 finalists.

According to a report in Siasat.com, VJ Sunny will make a grand entry in the show. He is expected to encourage the finalists as they gear up for the grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 6.

BIGG BOSS TELUGU 6 FINALISTS

Rohit Sahni, Keerthi Bhat, LV Revanth, Adi Reddy and Shrihan have emerged as the finalists of Nagarjuna's hit reality show. It remains to be seen who will become the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 6.

Viewers have already started the countdown for the finale of the show.

BIGG BOSS TELUGU 6 FINALE: WHERE TO WATCH

The grand finale finale of the popular reality show will air on December 18, 2022 on Star MAA. Ardent fans of the show can watch the finale episode on television. In case they are unable to catch the episode on TV, they can live stream the show on Disney+Hotstar.

Bigg Boss Telugu 6 launched in September 2022 with a bang, garnering impressive ratings from the first week itself. The show is hosted by Nagarjuna, who has been a part of Bigg Boss Telugu since the third season.

