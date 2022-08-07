Actor Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's latest fantasy periodic film Bimbisara was received at the box office on August 5 with a great word-of-mouth. The movie started picking up immediately after the first show gave rise to positive response. Within a day, Mallidi Vassisht's directorial debut project was treated to more shows and screens across the country and overseas. The movie is going strong at the box office.

Bimbisara is a story set in the 5th century speaking about the ruthless king Bimbisara and his twin brother Deva Dutta. The movie runs parallel between the 5th century and today's modern world where Bimbisara is caught in-between. The film's story is rather different from the earlier films which depicted the concept of time travel. However, a few lengthy and unnecessary scenes, songs, and weak characterizations have let down the film at some points.

Check out the Bimbisara day-wise collection here:

Day 1: Rs 6.3 Crore

Day 2: Rs 3 to 4 Crore

Total 2 Days Collection: Rs 9.3 Crore to Rs 10.3 Crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Bimbisara is technically rich, but the visual effects and settings could have been better. The movie's background score by MM Keeravani is sufficient and songs by Chirratan Bhatt are completely forgettable. The camera work of Chota K Naidu impresses. The performance of Kalyan Ram has received positive response from fans and regular moviegoers alike. K Hari Krishna produced the film which will have a sequel, Bimbisara 2, under NTR Arts banner.