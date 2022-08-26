Bimbisara is a socio-fantasy film written and directed by debut director Mallidi Vassisht. The movie was made with a decent budget and the team exuded confidence before its theatrical release. However, there was a skeptical scenario over the genre and changing trends in south-Indian cinema. Tarnishing them all, the movie, which runs parallel between the fifth century and today's world, won the appreciation of fans, moviegoers, and critics alike.
Bimbisara Day 21 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Kalyan Ram Scores A Triple Blockbuster Success!
Bimbisara, the king of Trigarthala is a ruthless monster and has a twin brother Devadutta, whom he orders to be killed. However, when Bimbisara is confronted by Devadutta, the former gets teleported into today's world through a magic mirror.
Take a look at the Bimbisara 21 Days total worldwide collection here:
Nizam: Rs 11.42 Crore
Ceeded: Rs 7.75 Crore
UA: Rs 4.79 Crore
East: Rs 1.95 Crore
West: Rs 1.42 Crore
Guntur: Rs 2.19 Crore
Krishna: Rs 1.59 Crore
Nellore: Rs 92 Lakh
AP & TG Total: Rs 32.03 Crore (Rs 51.05 Crore Gross)
Ka+ROI: Rs 2.26 Crore
OS - 2.33 Crore
Total Worldwide Collection: Rs 36.62 Crore (Rs 62.62 Crore Gross)
Bimbisara is a production venture of Kalyan Ram's NTR Arts banner, produced by K Hari Krishna. The film's cinematography is handled by Chota K Naidu and editing is handled by Thammiraju. The movie sequel's script work is underway currently. The film stars Srinivasa Reddy as Zubeda, a role which has managed to stay with the viewers till the end. Catherine Tresa and Samyuktha Menon were seen as the female lead characters. Vennela Kishore, Chammak Chandra, Brahmaji, and Vivan Bhatena are the others who played key roles in the film.
- Director Mallidi Vassisht To Charge Shocking Remuneration For Bimbisara 2 After Huge Success Of Part One?
- Dil Raju To Join Hands With Kalyan Ram For Bimbisara 2?
- Bimbisara Day 8 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Kalyan Ram's Fantasy Film Continues To Enthral Fans
- Bimbisara Day 7 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Kalyan Ram's Film Continues Its Successful Run!
- Bimbisara Day 6 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Kalyan Ram's Film Scores Big After A Long Time!
- Bimbisara Day 5 Box Office Collection Worldwide: The Film Becomes The Most Successful In Kalyan Ram's Career
- Bimbisara Day 4 Box Office Collection Worldwide: This Socio-Fantasy Film Of Kalyan Ram Is A Hit!
- Bimbisara Day 3 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Kalyan Ram's Film Achieves Break-Even In 3 Days!
- Bimbisara Day 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Kalyan Ram's Film Opens In More Number Of Theatres!
- Bimbisara 2 Will Be Bigger And Better, Says An Elated Nandamuri Kalyan Ram
- Bimbisara Day 1 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Kalyan Ram's Film Registers Career Best Number
- Bimbisara OTT Release Date & Time: Kalyan Ram's Periodic Thriller To Stream On ZEE 5?