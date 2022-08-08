Actor Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's fantasy action drama Bimbisara was released all over the world on August 5 to positive word-of-mouth. The movie, which is a directorial debut of writer-cum-director Vassisht has achieved break-even in just three days, the opening weekend.

Bimbisara is the story of a menacing king from the 5th century, who accidentally time travels through a magic mirror to the modern day world. The king gets to experience the other side of the world and repents for his deeds as a king. Although only the name and period of the real historic character was taken as inspiration, the movie doesn't resemble the real-life incidents or history of Trigarthala King of Magadha dynasty, Bimbisara.