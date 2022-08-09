Actor Nandamuri Kalyan Ram tasted success after a long gap with his latest socio-fantasy film Bimbisara. The movie is written and directed by Mallidi Vassisht in his debut venture. Bimbisara was released to a positive response at the theatres on August 5. The movie secured good word-of-mouth and was playing in more theatres following the response.
Bimbisara Day 4 Box Office Collection Worldwide: This Socio-Fantasy Film Of Kalyan Ram Is A Hit!
Take a look at the Bimbisara 4 Days total worldwide collection down below:
Nizam: Rs 6.55 Crore
Ceeded: Rs 3.96 Crore
UA: Rs 2.61 Crore
East: Rs 1.16 Crore
West: Rs 84 Lakh
Guntur: Rs 1.42 Crore
Krishna: Rs 1 Crore
Nellore: Rs 56 Lakh
Total Andhra Pradesh & Telangana: Rs 18.10 Crore (Rs 28.20 Crore Gross)
Ka+ROI: Rs 1.23 Crore
OS - Rs 1.52 Crore
Total World Wide: Rs 20.85 Crore (Rs 34.30 Crore Gross)
Bimbisara is the story of a power-hungry king of Trigarthala, Bimbisara, played by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. He also played another role as Deva Dutta, Bimbisara's twin brother. The movie is a production venture of K Hari Krishna, under the banner of NTR Arts. Bimbisara will have a sequel, which is claimed to be a bigger and better one, by actor Kalyan Ram.
Catherine Tresa and Samyuktha Menon were cast as the female leads alongside Kalyan Ram for his two characters. Warina Hussain sizzled in a special song for the film, which also stars Prakash Raj, Srinivasa Reddy, Tanikella Bharani, Sai Kiran, Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji, and others.
The film's background score was composed by MM Keeravani, who received great applause for the efficient work. The songs were composed by Chirrantan Bhatt. Chota K Naidu cranked the camera for the film which was edited by Tammiraju.
- Bimbisara Day 3 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Kalyan Ram's Film Achieves Break-Even In 3 Days!
- Bimbisara Day 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Kalyan Ram's Film Opens In More Number Of Theatres!
- Bimbisara 2 Will Be Bigger And Better, Says An Elated Nandamuri Kalyan Ram
- Bimbisara Day 1 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Kalyan Ram's Film Registers Career Best Number
- Bimbisara OTT Release Date & Time: Kalyan Ram's Periodic Thriller To Stream On ZEE 5?
- Bimbisara Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download
- Bimbisara Twitter Review: Tweets To Go Through Before You Book Your Tickets For Kalyan Ram's Film!
- Bimbisara Pre-Release Business Worldwide: Will Kalyan Ram's Film Pass The Litmus Test & Achieve Break-Even?
- Bimbisara First Review: Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's Fantasy Action Drama Looks Promising!
- A Fan Of The NTR Family, Putta Sai Ram, Dies After Attending Bimbisara Pre-Release Event!
- Bimbisara Trailer Review: Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's Film Is All About The Majestic Magadha King & Time Travel!
- Devil First Look Out! Nandamuri Kalyan Ram Is Gearing Up For A Pan-India Release!