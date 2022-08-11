Actor Kalyan Ram Nandamuri is one hero from Tollywood, who is filled with immense joy and pride, given the success of his latest socio-fantasy film Bimbisara. The movie has been ringing the right bells since the makers have started releasing the promotional material. With a unique narration and story-line, the debut writer-cum-director Mallidi Vassisht has managed to impress the fans of the Nandamuri family and regular moviegoers with this movie. Bimbisara has already reached break-even point and is still going great at the box office, despite the line-up of several other films for the upcoming weekend.

Take a look at the Bimbisara 6 Days total worldwide collection here:

Nizam: Rs 7.80 Crore

Ceeded: Rs 4.81 Crore

UA: Rs 3.22 Crore

East: Rs 1.38 Crore

West: Rs 1 Crore

Guntur: Rs 1.63 Crore

Krishna: Rs 1.18 Crore

Nellore: Rs 67 Lakh

AP & TG Total: Rs 21.69 Crore (Rs 34.05 Crore Gross)

Ka+ROI: Rs 1.40 Crore

OS - 1.75 Crore

Total Worldwide Collection: Rs 24.84 Crore (Rs 41.10 Crore Gross)

Bimbisara charts the story of Trigarthala King Bimbisara, who belongs to the 5th century and is known for his ruthlessness. He destroys anybody or anything that irks him and in the process kills an innocent child. Owing to a series of events, Bimbisara is thrown into a magical mirror which transports him to the modern day world. He comes across the same child he killed in the modern set-up and quickly repents his actions.

Bimbisara is also the story of Bimbisara's twin brother Deva Dutta, who works for the welfare of his people in the kingdom and is ready to sacrifice his own life.

The movie's background score is composed by MM Keeravani, and cinematography is handled by Chota K Naidu. The songs of the film were tuned by Chirrantan Bhatt and Tammiraju worked as the editor. The movie stars Catherine Tresa, Samyuktha Menon, Prakash Raj, Srinivasa Reddy, Vennela Kishore, Sai Kiran, Vivan Bhatena, and Ayyappa among others.