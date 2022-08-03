Actor Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's upcoming fantasy action drama film, Bimbisara, written and directed by Vashist, is ready for the huge theatrical release all over the world on August 5. The movie stars Catherine Tresa, Samyuktha Menon and Warina Hussain in prominent roles.
Bimbisara First Review: Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's Fantasy Action Drama Looks Promising!
With just a few days to go for the reveal on the silver screen, Bimbisara's first review has surfaced on social media. According to Umair Sandhu, who is reportedly a member of the Overseas Censor Board, Bimbisara is a good film, with great conviction from the actors and director, coupled with mesmerizing sets and technical aspects. The movie makes for a good comeback for Nandamuri Kalyan Ram.
Bimbisara is the story of Trigarthala King Bimbisara, who gets to time travel and arrives in today's world, to safeguard the treasure that belongs to him. Although named after the great Magadha King, Bimbisara movie is not based on the history around it and is fictional work.
Bimbisara's background score is composed by MM Keeravani and songs have been rendered by Chirrantan Bhatt. Chota K Naidu cranked the camera for the film that was edited by Tammi Raju.
The film also stars Vennela Kishore, Srinivas Reddy, Brahmaji, Prakash Raj, Ayyappa P Sharma, and Sai Kiran in other pivotal roles.
Produced by K Hari Krishna under the banner of NTR Arts on a budget of about Rs 40 Crore, actor Kalyan Ram hinted at the film's sequel depending on the response after theatrical release.
