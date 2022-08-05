Bimbisara Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Actor Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's latest fantasy periodic action drama, Bimbisara hit the screens all over the world on August 5. The movie, which is written and directed by Mallidi Vassisht has been receiving positive reviews at the box office.

Bimbisara is the story of the Trigarthala king Bimbisara, although the movie claimed that the movie is a complete fictional work and doesn't resemble the history and life of the Magadha King Bimbisara. Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, who portrayed the titular role in the film is shown as one who time travels and arrives in the modern world. He then is on the quest to conquer his long lost treasure that he gathered from the past.

Kalyan Ram's performance and the overall movie experience is receiving positive response from fans and moviegoers alike. However, there are reports slamming the poor quality visual effects and unnecessary addition of songs in the otherwise gripping narration.

Hours within the theatrical release of the film, Bimbisara's high quality links to the complete pirate copy are widely being circulated all over the social media. In addition to a few websites which carry the pirated content of the latest releases, the movie has fallen under the piracy radar, which has emerged as a massive and perennial threat to the film industries.

Bimbisara stars Samyuktha Menon, Catherine Tresa, and Warina Hussain in the female characters. Actors like Srinivasa Reddy, Prakash Raj, Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji are also part of the film, which has a background score composed by MM Keeravani. Chirratan Bhatt tuned for the songs in Bimbisara.

Bimbisara is produced by K Hari Krishna under NTR Arts banner on a budget of Rs 40 Crore. Depending on the film's scale of success, there will be sequels to the film, mentioned the makers.

Coming to the technical aspects of the film, Chota K Naidu cranked the camera for this periodic film, and Tammi Raju edited it. Dialogues for the film are penned by Vasudev Muneppagari.