Bimbisara is the latest film by actor Nandamuri Kalyan Ram that was released all over the world on August 5. The film's success is a crucial one to Kalyan Ram, who has been experiencing a slew of flop films in the recent past. Bimbisara is a different genre of film for the actor unlike his earlier ones and it seems to have paid off. Bimbisara was released to a positive response at the theatres.
Bimbisara OTT Release Date & Time: Kalyan Ram's Periodic Thriller To Stream On ZEE 5?
Writer and director Mallidi Vassisht helmed the project as his maiden venture and succeeded in making this fantasy action drama a hit. With a convincing plot coupled with a good technical team and cast, Bimbisara is going places for the effort the team invested in it.
It is mentioned that Bimbisara's satellite rights have been bagged by Zee Studios. So, in all possibilities, the movie might be available for streaming online on the OTT platform ZEE 5. Given the norms, the movie will begin streaming eight weeks after the theatrical release.
Bimbisara is the story of Trigarthala King played by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, who time travels to the modern world due to a curse. This socio-fantasy film has no resemblance to the original historic figure, Maghada King Bimbisara.
Bimbisara stars Catherine Tresa, Samyuktha Menon, Warina Hussain, Prakash Raj, Srinivasa Reddy, Brahmaji, and Vennela Kishore among others in key roles. Chota K Naidu worked as the film's cinematographer and Chirrantan Bhatt scored tunes. MM Keeravani's background score for the film elevated the entire movie experience on the big screen. The movie is produced under the NTR Arts banner by K Hari Krishna on a budget of Rs 40 Crore.
- Bimbisara Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download
- Bimbisara Twitter Review: Tweets To Go Through Before You Book Your Tickets For Kalyan Ram's Film!
- Bimbisara Pre-Release Business Worldwide: Will Kalyan Ram's Film Pass The Litmus Test & Achieve Break-Even?
- Bimbisara First Review: Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's Fantasy Action Drama Looks Promising!
- A Fan Of The NTR Family, Putta Sai Ram, Dies After Attending Bimbisara Pre-Release Event!
- Bimbisara Pre-Release Event: Jr NTR To Join As The Chief Guest For Kalyan Ram's Film Event!
- Bimbisara Trailer Review: Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's Film Is All About The Majestic Magadha King & Time Travel!
- Bimbisara First Glimpse Out: Kalyan Ram To Play A Barbarian King In This Time Travel Film!
- Devil First Look Out! Nandamuri Kalyan Ram Is Gearing Up For A Pan-India Release!
- Catherine Tresa On Marriage: Family Is Forcing Me To Get Married
- World Famous Lover: Producer Demands Refund From Vijay Deverakonda After The Film's Failure
- World Famous Lover Movie Review: Vijay Devarakonda Shines In This Emotionally Exhausting Love Story!