Actor Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's upcoming film Bimbisara, touted to be a fictional fantasy adventure film, is about to hit the screens all over the world on August 5. The movie stars Catherine Tresa, Samyuktha Menon, and Warina Hussian as the female leads alongside Srinivasa Reddy, Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji, and Prakash Raj among others.

Ahead of the film's theatrical release, the Tollywood circle has been discussing the pre-release business of Bimbisara, in which actor Nandamuri Kalyan Ram portrayed the role of Trigarthala King Bimbisara.

Take a look at the Bimbisara's pre-release business details here:

Nizam- Rs 5 Crore

Ceeded- Rs 2 Crore

Andhra- Rs 6.50 Crore

Andhra Pradesh & Telangana- Rs 13.50 Crore

Ka+ROI- Rs 1.1 Crore

Overseas- Rs 1 Crore

Total Worldwide- Rs 15.60 Crore

(Break-Even- Rs 16.20 Crore)

The movie is written and directed by Vashist in his debut. Bimbisara's soundtrack is composed by MM Keeravani and songs are composed by Chirratan Bhatt. Chota K Naidu cranked the camera for this epic period drama.

Bimbisara is produced under the banner of NTR Arts by K Hari Krishna. The movie is made on a budget of Rs 40 Crore and will likely have a sequel, hinted Kalyan Ram.