Actor Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's upcoming film Bimbisara, touted to be a fictional fantasy adventure film, is about to hit the screens all over the world on August 5. The movie stars Catherine Tresa, Samyuktha Menon, and Warina Hussian as the female leads alongside Srinivasa Reddy, Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji, and Prakash Raj among others.
Bimbisara Pre-Release Business Worldwide: Will Kalyan Ram's Film Pass The Litmus Test & Achieve Break-Even?
Ahead of the film's theatrical release, the Tollywood circle has been discussing the pre-release business of Bimbisara, in which actor Nandamuri Kalyan Ram portrayed the role of Trigarthala King Bimbisara.
Take a look at the Bimbisara's pre-release business details here:
Nizam- Rs 5 Crore
Ceeded- Rs 2 Crore
Andhra- Rs 6.50 Crore
Andhra Pradesh & Telangana- Rs 13.50 Crore
Ka+ROI- Rs 1.1 Crore
Overseas- Rs 1 Crore
Total Worldwide- Rs 15.60 Crore
(Break-Even- Rs 16.20 Crore)
The movie is written and directed by Vashist in his debut. Bimbisara's soundtrack is composed by MM Keeravani and songs are composed by Chirratan Bhatt. Chota K Naidu cranked the camera for this epic period drama.
Bimbisara is produced under the banner of NTR Arts by K Hari Krishna. The movie is made on a budget of Rs 40 Crore and will likely have a sequel, hinted Kalyan Ram.
- Bimbisara Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download
- Bimbisara Twitter Review: Tweets To Go Through Before You Book Your Tickets For Kalyan Ram's Film!
- Bimbisara First Review: Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's Fantasy Action Drama Looks Promising!
- A Fan Of The NTR Family, Putta Sai Ram, Dies After Attending Bimbisara Pre-Release Event!
- Bimbisara Trailer Review: Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's Film Is All About The Majestic Magadha King & Time Travel!
- Devil First Look Out! Nandamuri Kalyan Ram Is Gearing Up For A Pan-India Release!
- Bimbisara First Glimpse Out: Kalyan Ram To Play A Barbarian King In This Time Travel Film!
- Catherine Tresa On Marriage: Family Is Forcing Me To Get Married
- World Famous Lover: Producer Demands Refund From Vijay Deverakonda After The Film's Failure
- World Famous Lover Movie Review: Vijay Devarakonda Shines In This Emotionally Exhausting Love Story!
- World Famous Lover: Vijay Deverakonda Not On Talking Terms With Director Kranthi Madhav?
- World Famous Lover Twitter Review: Here's What Audiences Feel About The Vijay Devarakonda Starrer!