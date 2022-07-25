Actor Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's upcoming film Bimbisara, a period fantasy drama with elements of thrill, is ready to hit the screens on August 5. The movie is directed by Mallidi Vashist as his maiden project. The film's trailer which was released recently, has gained a positive response. Kalyan Ram will be playing a dual role in the film. One as the 5th century Magadha King Bimbisara and the other as his reincarnation in today's world. The movie revolves around a hidden and lost treasure.

Ahead of the film's grand theatrical release, the makers of the film have announced a majestic pre-release event on July 29 at Shilpakala Vedika in Hyderabad. If the buzz is anything to go by, none other than Jr NTR, half-brother of Kalyan Ram, will be present at the pre-release event- to speak about the film and wish the team good luck.

Catherine Tresa will be seen as the film's female protagonist opposite Kalyan Ram alongside Samyuktha Menon. The film's background score is composed by MM Keeravani and songs have been composed by Chirrantan Bhatt. Actor Kalyan Ram bankrolled the film under his NTR Arts Production banner.

Prakash Raj, Warina Hussain, Vennela Kishore, Srinivasa Reddy, and Brahmaji are others who played prominent roles in the film. Chota K Naidu cinematographed the film, which is edited by Tammi Raju. The movie is made up on a budget of Rs 40 Crore.