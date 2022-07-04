Bimbisara is a fantasy action film where Nandamuri Kalyan Rao played the role of the great Magadha King Bimbisara, who ruled the empire in the 5th century BC. The movie's story is about how the King does time travel and lands up in a modern-day world.
Bimbisara Trailer Review: Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's Film Is All About The Majestic Magadha King & Time Travel!
Written and directed by Mallidi Vashist, Bimbisara is a film produced by Hari Krishna K under the NTR Arts banner. Vasudev Muneppagari has written dialogues for the film which has cinematography rendered by Chota K Naidu. Tammi Raju is on board as the film's editor.
Bimbisara is initially planned to be made in two parts but the makers later decided to wait until the first part is released and depending on the reception of the film, there could be a second part.
Bimbisara's background score is being scored by MM Keeravani and Chirrantan Bhatt composed tunes for the songs.
The film's trailer was released amid huge fanfare on July 4, and the trailer does justice to the film's theme of juxtaposing two different time periods.
Actor Kalyan Ram looked ravishing as Trigarthala King Bimbisara in the avatar and equally impressed with his reincarnation avatar clad in a suit. The trailer talks of a hidden treasure and how Bimbisara himself comes looking for it in a different era.
The special mention goes to the film's costumes department, settings and the cinematography. Background score aptly suited the film's tone, and the final scene in the trailer is quite remarkable.
Check out the film's trailer here
The movie stars Catherine Tresa, Samyuktha Menon, Warina Hussain, and others in prominent roles. It is slated for a grand worldwide theatrical release on August 5, 2022. Bimbisara is made on a budget of Rs 40 Crore.
