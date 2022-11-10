Can Fans Ever See Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Naga Chaitanya Together In A Movie Again? 

Tollywood stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya were once the most happening star couple in the South film industry. After dating for some time, the pair tied the knot in 2017, which was nothing short of a fairytale story. The couple went for a grand wedding in Goa. However, soon differences started emerging in their paradise, and their separation was hitting the headlines. In 2021, the duo announced their separation, and the news left their fans in shock and dismay.

Despite all the heartbreak, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya have moved on in their lives, focusing on individual work. Meanwhile, Samantha became a pan-India star with her stint with the web series The Family Man 2, and her item song from Pushpa O Antava created a sensation in the country. On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya too made his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. Sam is currently in the news for her upcoming female-centric movie, Yashoda and also for her Myositis diagnosis.

Samantha's health condition sent shockwaves across the country, while many of her industry friends wished for her recovery. Her ex-husband, Naga Chaitanya, reportedly did the same. Naga Chaitanya and his father, actor Nagarjuna, were planning to meet Sam after her revelation that she has been battling Myositis, which is an autoimmune disease that affects muscles. But the meeting didn't happen; instead, Naga Chaitanya phoned the actress to check on her health.

Meanwhile, this alleged phone call between Naga Chaitanya and Samantha has given hope to their fans that they both might come together for a project in the near future. Fans are wondering if they can watch their favourite duo again on the big screen. And now, according to an exclusive report by BollywoodLife, an insider has stated that Samantha and Naga teaming up for a new project can likely happen given they are truly professionals.

"They know that they will sell together and with the way he has shown concern towards her, he has proved that he still considers her a friend. They appear to be in a place where they can let the bygones be bygones and work together professionally," the insider told the portal. Samantha previously revealed on producer Karan Johar's popular chat show Koffee With Karan 7 that they are in a phase where she and Naga can't even be in the same room.

"There are hard feelings like if you put the both of us in a room you have to hide sharp objects. So as of now, yes," she had said. However, the events that unfolded in the last few weeks and Sam's health may bring the two stars together for a project, allowing them to put aside their personal differences from their marriage.