Children's Day 2022: See If You Can Recognize The Stars Of Tollywood From Their Childhood Pictures

Children's Day 2022, is celebrated annually every year to honour children in India on November 14. This day also marks former Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's birthday, who was popularly known as Chacha Nehru. He loved kids, and hence, in his remembrance, the day is celebrated with much fervour amongst the children.

Kids are regarded as having the purest hearts, and therefore, on this occasion, we present you with adorable childhood pictures of some of the leading Tollywood stars who are all grown up now.

Ram Charan

This little baby being held by megastar Chiranjeevi is none other than the popular actor Ram Charan. In the other picture, Ram Charan is a cool kid, wearing a bandana. The photos show he was born to be a superstar.

Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun doesn't need an introduction. He is seen in the first photograph posing for the camera in style, while the second one was shared by the actor, where he remembered his grandfather and the time when he and his siblings went to greet him when he returned from winning the Padma Shri award.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia is not only the most successful actress in the industry, but also has proved herself as a good dancer as well. Tamannaah is just the shadow of her mother, Rajani Bhatia. The second picture is of little Tamannaah, who is playfully cuddling her mom with a broad smile on her face.

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna has been super cute since her childhood, and these photos are proof of that. One snap shows Rashmika contemplating, while in the other, she is posing like a diva surrounded by pretty roses.