Mythri Movie Makers are one of the biggest production houses in Tollywood. They started off with high-budget, star cast films and emerged as the successful production banner in a short time. Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar are the founders of the banner, and they have films like Srimanthudu, Janatha Garage, Rangasthalam, Uppena, Pushpa: The Rise, and Sarkaaru Vaari Paata to their credit.

Their upcoming films are with Megastar Chiranjeevi and Nandamuri Balakrishna. Both projects are prestigious and are vying for a Sankranthi release. This is the reason why the producers are in a fix. Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna are keen on arriving at the theatres for Sankranthi, one of the biggest seasons for films in the two Telugu states.

Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya and yet to be titled Balakrishna's NBK 107 have an interesting thing in common. Shruti Haasan is the female lead in both the films, and KS Ravindra AKA Bobby is the director of Waltair Veerayya while Gopichand Malineni is helming Balakrishna's flick. The makers are now worrying about pitching their films against each other at the same time.

Waltair Veerayya is an action film which also stars Ravi Teja in a crucial role. The movie marks the Telugu debut of Bobby Simha. Rajendra Prasad and Vennela Kishore are also part of the film, which is Megastar's 154th venture. Devi Sri Prasad is the film's music composer. Kona Venkat and K Chakravarthy Reddy have worked on the film's screenplay.

NBK 107 is another out-and-out action entertainer coming from the banner. The movie stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Duniya Vijay in his Telugu debut, actress Honey Rose among others. The film's cinematography is handled by Rishi Punjabi, and Naveen Nooli is working as its editor. S Thaman was signed as the film's music composer.