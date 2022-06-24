Director Puri Jagannadh's son Akash Puri is one youngster with unperturbed will to make it big in the Telugu Film Industry. The slender guy has beefed up over time and has now come up with an out-and-out action entertainer in the form of Chor Baazar, written and directed by B Jeevan Reddy.

The movie released amid zero expectations, and the lead actress Gehna Sippy is shown as a speech-impaired woman. Chor Bazaar, which has Akash in a mass avatar, a boy belonging to Hyderabad's old city, is embroiled in an issue around a missing diamond from a museum. The trailer revealed only that much to our understanding. A few film buffs who had seen the movie already have shared their one bit about the film.

Yesteryear actress Archana plays a key role in the film alongside actor Sunil. Chor Bazaar is produced by VS Raju and Alluri Suresh Varma under the banner IV Productions. The music director is Suresh Bobbili. Jagadeesh Cheekati cranked the camera for Chor Bazaar which has Subbaraju, Sunil, and Sampoornesh Babu among others in pivotal roles.

Director Puri Jagannadh was amiss at the pre-release event of the film and many speculated that he clearly wanted to stay away from promoting his son as a star. On the other hand, comedian-turned-producer Bandla Ganesh's speech at the pre-release event stirred some controversy.

Stay tuned to this page for Akash Puri's Chor Bazaar full movie review.