The makers of Natural Star Nani's upcoming high-octane mass action drama Dasara have announced the film's release date on August 26. Dasara will be released as a pan-India venture all over the world on March 30, 2023, which is first of its kind for Nani. A release date poster was therefore released by the actor and the makers through their respective social media handles. The movie stars Keerthy Suresh as the female lead, marking the second collaboration of the duo after Nenu Local.
Taking to his Twitter handle, sharing the release date poster, Nani wrote, "MARCH 30TH WORLDWIDE 🔥
#EtlaitheGatlayeSuskundhaam
This one will be remembered for a long time🖤
Telugu - Tamil - Malayalam - Kannada - Hindi
#DASARA." (sic).
Check out the actor's tweet here:
The release poster featured Nani in a rugged and coarse avatar with overgrown hair and beard. He was seen sitting with a bottle of liquor in his hand, before a beautiful full-size poster of Silk Smitha. The movie is set in the coal mines of Singareni and the protagonist is depicted as the hero of the masses, fighting against the corrupt system and people.
Dasara also stars Samuthirakani, Prakash Raj, Rajendra Prasad, Roshan Mathew, Sai Kumar and Zarina Wahab among others in pivotal roles.
The movie is bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas. The film's cinematography is handled by Sathyan Sooryan and Naveen Nooli is on board as the film's editor. Dasara's music is composed by Santhosh Narayanan.
