Did Naga Chaitanya Secretly Meet Samantha Ruth Prabhu Post Her Myositis Diagnosis? Here’s the truth

Samantha Ruth Prabhu left the nation in shock when she opened up about her autoimmune disease in an Instagram post. The actress shared a pic of herself clicked from the back wherein she was seen with a saline needle attached to her hand. In the caption, Samantha revealed that though she is trying to come to terms with her vulnerability, she assured that doctors are confident about her recovery. Ever since then, several celebs have sent speedy recovery wishes to the Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu actress. Amid this, there are reports that Samantha's ex-husband Naga Chaitanya has met her secretly to check on her.

Needless to say, the news spread like wildfire. But now, the recent update claims that the reports about Naga Chaitanya meeting Samantha are mere rumours. According to Gulte, Samantha is currently busy dubbing for Tamil and Telugu versions of Yashoda and Shaakuntalam. On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya is busy shooting for Venkat Prabhu's upcoming movie. Although Naga Chaitanya hasn't visited Samantha post her diagnosis, there are reports that the Laal Singh Chaddha actor had called the Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal actress and asked about her health.

Meanwhile, there are reports that Nagarjuna Akkineni is likely to visit Samantha soon and take an update on her personally. For the uninitiated, as Samantha and Naga Chaitanya called off their wedding last year, the Raju Gari Gadhi 2 actress had maintained cordial terms with her former in-laws. In fact, Samantha's ex-brother in law Akhil Akkineni had also sent love and strength to the actress. Commenting on the actress' post, he wrote, "All the love and strength to you dear Sam" along with heart emoticon.

Talking about the work front, Samantha is currently gearing for the release of Hari-Harish's directorial Yashoda. The science fiction action thriller also features Unni Mukundan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Murali Sharma in key roles. Yashoda is slated to hit the screens on November 11 and will release in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. Besides, Samantha will also be seen in Gunasekhar's mythological drama Shaakuntalam wherein she will play the titular role. The movie will also feature Dev Mohan, Mohan Babu, Gautam, Aditi Balan and Ananya Nagalla in pivotal roles. This isn't all. Samantha is also working with Vijay Deverakonda in Shiva Nirvana's upcoming romantic comedy Kushi.