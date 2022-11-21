Did Nagarjuna Not Attend Superstar Krishna's Funeral Deliberately?

Veteran Telugu actor Krishna passed away on November 15 after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was cremated with full state honours on November 16. The death of the renowned star shocked the entire industry, and everyone paid tribute to the beloved actor in their own way. He was 79. The Telugu film fraternity came together to offer their condolences to Mahesh Babu and the Ghattamneni family.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Anushka Shetty, Nithiin, Rajnikanth, Suriya, and others took to social media to pay their respects to the legendary star.

Meanwhile, actors like Allu Arjun, Prabhas, and Balakrishna, as well as movie producers and directors, came and visited Mahesh Babu's residence to offer prayers to superstar Krishna's mortal remains. But there was one actor whose absence was quite visible, that has now turned into a topic for gossip in the film circle, and it's none other than Akkineni Nagarjuna.

Nararjuna Akkineni, who is among the first to stand in support for his fellow industry people and is often present at such occasions, was not seen at Krishna's funeral. Although there has been no clarity about why Nagarjuna could not make it to the funeral, it is being said that the actor is either out of the country or the state. But both Nagarjuna's sons, Naga Chaitanya and Akhil, visited Mahesh Babu to offer their condolences on behalf of his family.

Clearing the air around Nagarjuna's absence, a senior journalist clarified that many cannot handle the loss of someone close they love. Therefore, it could be the reason why the actor chose not to attend Krishna's funeral.

Nagarjuna fans, meanwhile, are expressing dismay on social media that he should have attended the veteran actor's funeral no matter what the circumstances had been. Several fans claimed that Nagarjuna had previously used a helicopter to attend the Bigg Boss shoot and also to meet the AP Chief Minister. But why didn't he do the same for Superstar Krishna?

On the other hand, some came to the actor's defence and said that there must be some solid reason behind Nagarjuna skipping Krishna's funeral. Many argued that Nagarjuna came to meet Mahesh Babu when his mother died; therefore, without knowing the exact reason, it will be unfair to doubt the actor's action, fans said.

Earlier, on hearing of the passing of Krishna, Nagarjuna Akkineni tweeted, "A Fearless man who attempted every genre!! The original cowboy of Telugu films!! I could sit with him for hours which were filled with his positivity. the man the legend the superstar!!#RIPSuperStarKrishnaGaru we will miss you (sic)."

See the tweet here:-