Did You Know Sania Mirza Was Already Engaged Before Marrying Sohaib Malik?

Indian Tennis sensation Sania Mirza who until her retirement won several international titles for India and established herself as one of the most highly paid and influential athletes in the world. Sania defeated many high-ranking tennis players before announcing her retirement this year. Sania Mirza awed everyone not only with her game but also with her love story when she announced her engagement to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik.

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik's story shows that love knows no boundaries, as one can go above and beyond for their sweetheart. The gorgeous tennis player too didn't care neither for the geographical distance nor the political and religious differences between the two neighboring countries. She gathered the courage to marry renowned Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik on April 12, 2010.

Their wedding deeply shocked the entire country, while many were thrilled to witness two heavyweight athletes as husband and wife. The couple has a 4-year-old son who was born in 2018. However, rumours of Sania and Shoaib's divorce have been circulating on social media in recent days. As per multiple media reports, Shoaib Malik was caught cheating on Saniza Mirza with a well-known Pakistani actress named Ayesha Omar, which is the reason behind their separation.

Many might not know that Sania Mirza, before getting married to Shoaib Malik, was earlier engaged to Sohrab Mirza, who is the owner of Universal Baker. Both Sohrab and Sania have been close friends since their childhood. Meanwhile, their parents have also been close acquaintances for three generations. Sania Mirza and Sohrab Mirza were very close to exchanging vows. But they called off their wedding due to some differences.

In an interview with The Times of India, Sohrab Malik revealed that their engagement and breakup were both mutually agreed upon. He said, "It was a mutual decision to get engaged and we mutually decided to part ways even though it hurts. But, you have to move on." He also stated that, despite being friends for years, they only realised they were incompatible after their engagement.

Sohrab Mirza went on to address whether Sania Mirza's massive stardom was an issue for his family. He asserted that his family was never bothered by her celebrity status. "She was a celebrity for the world, but for me she was a simple girl. She has worked so hard to achieve what she has and I'm proud of her achievements. But, I also run a decent business, so there was no competition between us," he added.

On the other side, rumours were also rife at that time that Sohrab Mirza's family wanted Sania Mirza to quit her tennis career after marriage. However, such terms were not acceptable to Sania's father, as he would never want his daughter to sacrifice her career for love and marriage. Hence, slowly misunderstandings started growing between both families, and their relationship ended when they called off their engagement.

And finally, Sania Mirza met Shoaib Malik and eventually fell in love with him. Their marriage happened in Hyderabad as per Islamic tradition.