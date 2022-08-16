Did You Know Vijay Deverakonda Had Rejected Karan Johar’s Film Before Liger? Read Full Story

Handsome hunk and Tollywood actor Vijay Deverakonda is all set to make his debut in Bollywood with Puri Jagannadh's directorial venture Liger, which is releasing on August 25, 2022, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The pan-India film is being co-produced by Karan Johar along with Jagannadh, and has already started creating a solid buzz amongst the masses. Liger's lead actors Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday are not leaving any stone unturned in promoting the film.

Talking about Vijay Deverakonda, the actor shot to fame with his outstanding performance in Arjun Reddy. His performance grabbed everyone's attention including Karan Johar. As we all know, Liger is being produced by KJo, but many people don't know that the Bollywood producer had offered a Hindi film to Vijay before Liger.

Recently, at a press conference in Hyderabad, Vijay Deverakonda revealed that he had turned down the offer. He said, "After watching Arjun Reddy, Karan Johar offered me a Bollywood film. But, back then, I was not ready. Now, we approached him with Liger, as it has a pan-India appeal. He supported us well in every aspect."

After Vijay Deverakonda's statement, fans have started to wonder which movie it was. Coming back to Liger, Vijay Deverakonda worked hard to build his physique to play the role of a boxer in Liger. The film also stars Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy in key roles.

Vijay Deverakonda fans are eager to witness his never-seen-before avatar on the big screen in his first pan-India film with Liger.