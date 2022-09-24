Shaakuntalam is an epic mythological love story between Shaakuntala and Dushyanta, written by Kalidasa. Their love story was largely talked about, and the attire of Shaakuntala was one of the regular features at any school's fancy dress competition. Such is the popularity of the novel written by Kalidasa, titled Abhignana Shaakuntalam, on which the film is heavily based on.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's upcoming fantasy drama Shaakuntalam is finally set to hit the screens all over the world on November 4. The makers of the film have released a motion picture video and announced the theatrical release date on September 23.

Director Gunasekhar, who is known for films like Okkadu, Rudramadevi, and Manoharam among others, is a fan of mythology and history. He makes sure to take his creative thought process back in time and make epic historical movies. His films scream luxurious backdrops, humongous sets and brilliant costumes. With Shaakuntalam too, one can expect him to spin his magic again.

Dil Raju, who is the film's distributor is now chalaking out plans for promoting the film on a large scale. According to the insider buzz, Dil Raju wants to promote the film in Hindi belts as well, since Samantha has set her foot in the Bollywood industry. Her debut on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan Season 7 has opened new avenues for the actress.

The movie stars Malayalam actor Dev Mohan as Dushyanta, making his Tollywood debut. In addition, Mohan Babu, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla, Madhubala, Prakash Raj, Gautami, Kabir Bedi and Varshini Sounderajan are part of the cast. Allu Arjun's daughter Arha made her debut as Prince Bharata.

Shaakuntalam is produced by Neelima Guna under Gunaa Teamworks banner. Musician Mani Sharma scored the film's soundtrack and Sekhar V Joseph cranked the camera. Prawin Pudi worked as the film's editor.