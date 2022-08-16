Dil Raju To Join Hands With Kalyan Ram For Bimbisara 2?

Actor Nandamuri Kalyan Ram is on cloud nine as his latest film, an emotional socio-fantasy film, Bimbisara, is raving reviews and minting money at the box office. The movie was written and directed by Mallidi Vasshist in his debut venture. Bimbisara had released on August 5 all over the world and is continuing to run successfully with houseful shows. The movie is billed as the most profitable venture in the career of Kalyan Ram.

While the actor, who also produced the film under his NTR Arts banner on a whopping budget, confirmed the film's sequel, fans and moviegoers are not thrilled until they saw what the movie's team have come up with, on the big screen. With several hopes rising around its sequel, another news has been doing the rounds. Tollywood's one of the biggest production houses, Sri Venkateswara Creations, owned by Dil Raju, has come forward to co-produce the sequel.

Dil Raju distributed Bimbisara under his banner all over the world. He is more than happy with the film's performance and profit that he had initiated talks with Kalyan Ram about funding the sequel. If the discussions lead to a fruitful end, we can see Dil Raju as one of the producers of Bimbisara 2.

Meanwhile, director Vassisht is currently involved in the story and script work of Bimbisara. He has been working on the final draft and after the narration, subject to approval, the film's shooting may kick start towards the end of 2022.

Bimbisara stars Catherine Tresa, Samyuktha Menon, Srinivasa Reddy, Tanikella Bharani, Prakash Raj, Sai Kiran, Vivan Bhatena, Rajeev Kanakala, Vennela Kishore and Chammak Chandra among others. Actress Warina Hussain appeared in a special song for the movie.

While K Hari Krishna acted as the film's producer, MM Keeravani composed the film's background score, and Chirrantan Bhatt tuned the songs. Chota K Naidu cranked the camera for Bimbisara, which was edited by Tammiraju.