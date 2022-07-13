Acharya is one of the most anticipated films of 2022, given the film's cast and crew. Director Koratala Siva, who has delivered massive hits like Mirchi, Janatha Garage and Srimanthudu, has teamed up with none other than Megastar Chiranjeevi for Acharya. The movie also has Ram Charan in an extended cameo, making it the most awaited film for the mega fans.

However, Acharya tanked at the box office for its outdated story line and impossible narrative style. Fans were not only disappointed but hurt that Koratala Siva, who had proved his mettle earlier, let the film sink. This film was rather a disaster, and did not last for the opening weekend.

Koratala, following the debacle, has been looking over the financial issues and settlements with the film's distributors. Chiranjeevi also had returned part of his remuneration to cover the losses. Koratala is personally involved in these issues, and is facing the heat of the distributors for the impending settlements.

According to a few leading entertainment websites, Koratala Siva's office has become a centre of tension after distributors of the Ceeded region tried to barge in demanding the payment of Rs 15 Crore. Reportedly, as many as 25 distributors have staged a protest in front of Koratala's office demanding settlement of the dues. They even threatened to stage protests in front of Chiranjeevi's house if the issue is not resolved.

Advertisement Advertisement

As per the rule, the producers should ensure that they refund a particular sum of amount to the distributors if the film failed to recover at least 40 per cent of the total expenditure. Acharya is a disaster in this case.

Meanwhile, Koratala Siva, who announced his next with Jr NTR, is asked by the actor to take a break and settle the issues before commencing the film's shooting. Tarak has also asked Koratala to re-work on the story and script once he does away with the issues pertaining to Acharya's losses.

Mythri Movie Makers produced Acharya, which has Pooja Hegde as the female lead opposite Ram Charan. Mani Sharma scored the film's soundtrack.