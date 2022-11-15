Director Rajamouli Pays His Last Respects To Mahesh Babu's Father And Veteran Actor Krishna

While Tollywood fans and the industry collegues are paying their heartfelt tributes to the Ghattamaneni family, ace director Rajamouli reached out to his official twitter handle to pay his respects to the veteran actor.

Last night, Telugu actor, politician and actor Mahesh Babu's father Krishna Ghattamaneni died due to cardiac arrest.

Rajamouli's tweet read, " Extremely saddened to hear about the sudden demise of Superstar Krishna Garu. Krishna garu's contribution to the telugu film field as an actor in 300+ films, director, and producer are well known. What sets him apart from the rest is his love and passion for newer technologies."

" And his daringness to use them. He revolutionized telugu cinema with first 70mm film, first color film and many more. Mainly he taught us not to be afraid of taking the untreaded path. We are forever indebted for his great contributions."

" My Deepest condolences to Mahesh & the family in this hour of grief."

Meanwhile, director Ram Gopal Varma had paid respects for the demise of actor Krishna, with a strange tweet that didn't go well with Mahesh Babu's fans.

The tweet read, " No need to feel sad because I am sure that Krishna garu and Vijayanirmalagaru are having a great time in heaven singing and dancing". He also attached a video of a duet song from the movie 'Mosagallaku Mosagadu', starring Krishna and Vijaya Nirmala.

Krishna was married to Indira Devi before marrying actress Vijaya Nirmala. It was alleged that Krishna was close with his second wife Vijaya Nirmala and was left devastated after her sudden demise.

While he was trying to cope up with the loss of Vijaya Nirmala, he lost his eldest son this January and his first wife Indira Devi died this September.

The loss of loved ones, combined with age factor is said to have taken toll on Krishna's health. Actor Krishna has also worn many hats apart from acting. He was also awarded 'Padma Bhushan' for his contribution to Indian Cinema.

Our deepest condolences to Mahesh Babu and his family!