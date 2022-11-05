Director Siddharth Anand's Remuneration For Prabhas' Untitled Film Revealed

Prabhas is undeniably the biggest actor in India and enjoys a huge fan following for his charming personality. It was reported earlier that Prabhas will be collaborating with Hindi filmmaker Siddharth Anand on a high-budget action spy thriller. Although there has been no official announcement on the same, it was reported that the film would go on floors in mid-2023.

As per some latest developments, if the script is finalised and everything goes as planned, Siddharth Anand will direct a film with Prabhas as the main lead. The untitled movie will be a multistarrer. It is also being said that the distribution rights for the Telugu version will be bagged by UV Creations. Meanwhile, Siddharth Anand's remuneration to direct this film is believed to be around Rs 80 crore, according to sources.

Further, sources have added that around 20-30 crore has already been paid in advance, and therefore, the producers are paying interest even before the projects' beginning, as reported by Greatandhra.com. Prabhas, on the other hand, has received Rs 20 crore as an advance for this project.

Previously, a source had told Pinkvilla, "Both Prabhas and Siddharth are presently busy with their ongoing projects. However, the filmmaker has simultaneously started prepping for his collaboration with Prabhas. The film will be mounted on a large scale, and they want to start shooting for it in mid-2023. Siddharth will be locking the final script soon, and it will be shot in India and abroad too."

It is a busy time for Prabhas and Siddharth Anand. Prabhas is gearing up for his next big release, Om Raut's pan-Indian Adipurush. The mythological drama is a modern-day adaptation of The Ramayana, which also features the actors Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh in key roles. Prabhas will play the role of Lord Rama in Adipurush. Besides this, the rebel star also has Prashanth Neel's Salaar with Shruti Haasan, Nag Ashwin's Project K, co-starring Deepika Padukone, and Sandeep Reddy's Spirit in his kitty.

On the other hand, Siddharth Anand's most-awaited Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan is set to hit theatres on January 25, 2023. He will also be directing the Hrithik Roshan-led film, Fighter.