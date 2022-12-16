Do You Know That Varisu Has Been Offered To Vijay After Two Tollywood Heroes Couldn't Adjust Dates? Advertisement

Photo Credit:

Promotions for the upcoming film Varisu Aka Vaarasudu by director Vamshi Paidipally starring Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna have begun recently while the makers are trying to get a maximum number of screens for its release during Sankranti 2023 in Tamil and Telugu regions. In a free-wheeling chat with the interviewer, Dil Raju, one of the top producers in the Telugu Film Industry touched upon a lot of subjects. The interviewer asked why Vijay, a Tamil hero was chosen for the film as there are several heroes in Tollywood with massive following all over India. Dil Raju then revealed that director Vamshi Paidipally initially approached Superstar Mahesh Babu with the story. After it didn't work with Mahesh Babu with whom Vamshi made the hit film Maharshi, the director discussed Varisu with Ram Charan. But as Dil Raju production's 50th venture, Ram Charan had already signed a film under the direction of Shankar Shanmugam, which is why Ram Charan also couldn't take it up. Advertisement Varisu Producer Dil Raju Calls Vijay 'Number One' Star; Blue Sattai Maran Asks 'Then Who Is Number 2?' He said, "When the director approached me with the storyline we planned to do it with Mahesh Babu. But Mahesh was unavailable then due to a busy schedule and delayed shooting of that film. Then, we picked Ram Charan but he was also busy with another movie from my banner. Both of them know the storyline of Varasudu. Then I met Vijay," Dil Raju said. Photo Credit:

Dil Raju also said that he approached Vijay as all other star heroes in Telugu including Allu Arjun and Prabhas were busy at that time. "When we narrated the story to Vijay. He heard the script in half an hour and immediately okayed the project," Dil Raju added. Meanwhile, the fact that Vamshi approached Mahesh Babu with Varisu script cleared the doubts of Vijay and Mahesh's fans who were assuming Varisu could be a remake of Maharshi.

The movie marks the Telugu debut of Thalapathy Vijay and the Tamil debut of Vamshi and Dil Raju. It stars R Sarathkumar, Jayasudha, Kushbu, Sriman, Shaam, Prakash Raj, Prabhu, Srikanth, Sangita, Ganesh Venkatraman, and Yogi Babu in prominent characters.

The film is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banner Sri Venkateswara Creations and PVP Cinema. Tollywood music sensation Thaman S is the music director. Rashmika Mandanna was cast as the film's female lead opposite Vijay. The movie is going to hit the screens all over the world on January 12. Varisu was made on a budget of Rs 400 Crore.