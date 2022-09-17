Dubbed Tamil Films Ponniyin Selvan 1 And Naane Varuvean To Make It Big At Telugu Ticket Windows!

It is an undeniable fact that both Mani Ratnam and Dhanush have established a very strong hold in the Telugu market through their films. Although Dhanush had only gained popularity for his dubbed films, Mani Ratnam has made films directly in Tollywood as well. Both films have an interesting set-up, backdrop, and strong stories. More than anything, film buffs and fans are waiting with bated breath for the films to finally arrive.

Mani Ratnam's magnum opus, the epic Ponniyin Selvan 1 is all set to take over the theatres all over the country on September 30. On the same note, Dhanush-starrer Naane Varuvean, directed by his brother Selvaraghavan is also heading for a grand theatrical release on September 29. Both films are highly awaited by movie lovers and fans of the respective directors and actors, especially in the southern part of the country.

Given the fact that there are no other Telugu or regional releases in the last week of September, it is expected that Ponniyin Selvan 1 and Naane Varuvean, which are dubbed into Telugu as Ponniyin Selvan 1 and Nene Vasthunna, will set the cash registers ringing at the box office. If the content of these films is strong, they are both expected to make history.

Ponniyin Selvan 1 is the story of the great Rajaraja Chola 1, according to the super hit novel written by Kalki Krishnamurthy under the same name. The movie is divided into two parts. Mani Ratnam once stated that making this film is one of his lifetime achievements. With an impeccable star cast, who are talented powerhouses, the fans are left asking for more after the makers released the film's trailer.

Naane Varuvaen stars Dhanush in a dual role along with Indhuja, Elli AvrRam, Selvaraghavan, Prabhu, Yogi Babu, Shelly Kishore, Saravana Subbiah, and Aajeedh Khalique among others. The film's story is penned by Dhanush while Selvaraghavan directed it. The movie was made under the banner V Creations by Kalaipuli S Thanu. Om Prakash cranked the camera for Nene Vasthunna, which has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Bhuvan Srinivasan has edited the film.