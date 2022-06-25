Dulquer Salmaan, Hanu Raghavapudi, Swapna Cinema’s Sita Ramam Teaser Out

The film's teaser that is out now takes us insight into the world of Lieutenant Ram. He's an orphan patrolling as a sole soldier in Kashmir valley and there's nobody for him to write even a single letter. One day, he gets a letter from Sita Mahalakshmi who claims to be his wife. Mrunal in her introduction scene appears like a Durga Maa, though her character name is Sita.

Tollywood's prestigious production house Vyjayanthi Movies presents the highly anticipated romantic saga Sita Ramam starring the handsome hero Dulquer Salmaan and the gorgeous Mrunal Thakur playing the lead roles with Rashmika Mandanna in a heroic role. A specialist in making fascinating love stories in a captivating way, Hanu Raghavapudi is directing the movie, while Ashwini Dutt and Priyanka Dutt are producing it under Swapna Cinema.

It's a magical love story is what the teaser promises. The story is set in 1965 backdrop and the settings represent the culture during the period. Dulquer Salman and Mrunal Thakur's sparkling chemistry transport us to their beautiful romantic world. Thakur made a perfect pair with Dulquer. It's an eye-feast to see them together on screen.

Every frame captured by PS Vinod is an art work and the locales of Kashmir are shown strikingly. Vishal Chandrasekhar enhanced the visuals with his score. Production design is top-notch.

Check out the Sita Ramam teaser here:

The teaser assures Sita Ramam is going to be an epic love story with wonderful performances, appealing story-telling, beautiful visuals and enchanting music.

Sita Ramam is being made simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam languages. It is slated for release on August 5th.

Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna, Sumanth, Gautam Menon, Prakash Raj and others.

Technical Crew:

Director: Hanu Raghavapudi

Producers: Ashwini Dutt

Banner: Swapna Cinema

Presents: Vyjayanthi Movies

Ex-Producer: Geetha Goutham

DOP: PS Vinod

Music Director: Vishal Chandrasekhar

Editor: Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao

Production Design: Sunil Babu

Art Director: Vaishnavi Reddy,Ali thots

Costume Designer: Sheetal Sharma

PRO: Vamsi-Shekar