Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Rohit Sahni's Remuneration For The Reality Show Is Not What You Could Guess!

Rohit Sahni, AKA Rohit is one of the unexpected finalists of the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Season. Rohit has gained a decent fanbase and is now rumoured as the runner-up of season 6, according to the social media trends.

Rohit entered the gameshow with his wife Marina Abraham as couple contestants. Both of them are serial actors in Telugu after they have worked as models for several assignments. Rohit is popular through his wife and once dabbled with Cricket, during his young age.

He and Marina were okayed for the show just a couple of days before the show kick-started. Although they were sloppy in the initial days, they started taking the game show seriously when they were pronounced as individual contestants. Rohit has improved his graph since Marina left the house as part of elimination.

