Post the blockbuster success of iSmart Shankar, Energetic Ustaad Ram Pothineni has pushed his market to the Pan-India level. His movies on YouTube have garnered billions of views and his fandom has grown beyond language barriers.
Exclusive: Ram Pothineni Turns Distributor For His Movie The Warriorr!
Ram has teamed up with stylish director Linguswamy for a bilingual flick The Warrior, and extended his interest in the film by dubbing his lines effortlessly.
Amazed by the output of the film, Ram has now taken a risk to venture into the film distribution business. According to exclusive sources of Filmibeat, Ram has acquired the Vizag distribution rights of The Warrior.
As per the sources, the Andhra distribution rights have been sold at a whopping price and Ram's entry into the distribution business has increased the expectations on the movie exponentially.
Starring Krithi Shetty in the lead, Aadhi Pinisetty is playing the mass baddie in the film. Akshara Gowda and Nadhiya are playing pivotal roles in the film.
Also, Devi Sri Prasad's songs are resonating everywhere, with a unanimous positive response on the music and content.
Successful producer Srinivasaa Chitturi is producing the project, releasing on July 14 under Srinivasa Silver Screen.
Ram has also signed another Pan-India film with blockbuster director Boyapati Sreenu. Titled #BoyapatiRapo during the shoot as a working title, this project is produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under Srinivasa Silver Screen after The Warriorr.
