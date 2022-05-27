Actor Venkatesh has joined hands with the team of F2 for the film's extension, F3, which hit the screens on May 27. The movie has its characters intact and the actors reprise their roles in addition to new artists.

F3 to start streaming on Sony Liv OTT. The video streaming rights have been bought by Sony Liv, and the film will start streaming from 22nd July 2022. The date could be tentative as there might be an update on it.

The movie comes across as a logic-less slapstick comedy, which is solely aimed to entertain the viewers. This was the case with F2 as well. While F2 deals with relationships and fun, the extension deals with the frustration of not having adequate money.

The director intended to retain the main actors, add a few new and evoke laughs with no key focus on story. The movie was met with lukewarm response at the theatres.

Dil Raju produced the film that has Devi Sri Prasad as its musician. Pooja Hegde sizzled in a special song in the film. Tamannaah, Mehreen and others were part of the cast. F3 has done decent at AP/TS box office but failed to breakeven numbers, we have to wait and see what wonders it can do at ott platform.