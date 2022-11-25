Veera Simha Reddy: First Single Out And Netizens Find Striking Similarities To Osey Ramulamma Song!

'Jai Balayya Mass Anthem,' the first single of Nandamuri Balakrishna's upcoming action film Veera Simha Reddy is out. The song has been trending on YouTube with over 14 lakh views within a few hours of its release. The video is a lyrical version with a few snippets from the video-making of the song.

The song, Jai Balayya Mass Anthem's vocals were rendered by Karimullah and the lyrics were penned by Ramjogayya Sastry. Music composer S Thaman tuned the song. 'Jai Balayya' is a slogan brought into popularity by the fans of Natasimham Nandamuri Balakrishna. The actor is dearly called 'Balayya' in the Telugu Film Industry by his friends and fans.

Being the second song featuring the slogan, the mass anthem caught the attention of fans instantly. Music Composer S Thaman was also featured in the song wearing a traditional silk kurtha and veshti, beating drums.

Meanwhile, netizens on Twitter and other social media platforms were quick to spot striking similarities between the mass anthem and the title track of Osey Ramulamma, a 1997 Telugu film. The song was composed by Vandemataram Srinivas then.

They have started making memes, sharing their views and opinions on their respective social media handles. Take a look at a few of them here:

Veera Simha Reddy stars Shruti Haasan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Honey Rose alongside Balakrishna. It is produced by Naveen Yerneni and

Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili under the Mythri Movie Makers banner.

The film is set to release during the coming Sankranthi festive season in 2023.