Filmfare Awards 2022 Complete Winners List From South: Pushpa And Jai Bhim Walk Away With Several Laurels

The 67th Filmfare Awards South 2022 in association with Kamar Film Factory took place in Bengaluru on October 9. The Bangalore International Exhibition Centre became the stage for the star-studded event. It saw many top-class film stars and technicians performing on stage and walking away with black ladies in their hands as a token of appreciation for their excellent work.

While the event witnessed the who's who of the south Indian film industries- Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, actresses like Pooja Hegde, Krithi Shetty, Mrunal Thakur, Saniya Iyappan, Aindrita Roy among others sizzled on the stage with scintillating performances. The event was made a night to remember by hosts Diganth and Ramesh Aravind.

The event will be telecast on Zee Telugu on October 23 from 3 pm onwards. Simultaneously, the show will be aired on Zee Kannada on October 16 at 3 pm, and Zee Tamil on October 16 at 3.30 pm. Zee Keralam will be telecasting the event on October 23 from 3 pm onwards.

Take a look at the winners of the 67th Parle Filmfare Awards South 2022 here:

Tollywood AKA Telugu

Best Actor Lead Role Male- Allu Arjun For Pushpa: The Rise

Best Actor Lead Role Female- Sai Pallavi For Love Story

Best Film- Pushpa: The Rise

Best Director- Sukumar Bandreddi For Pushpa: The Rise

Best Actor In a Supporting Role Male- Murali Sharma for Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo

Best Actor In a Supporting Role Female- Tabu For Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo

Best Lyrics- Seetharama Sastry For Life Of Ram From Jaanu

Best Playback Singer Male- Sid Sriram For Srivalli

Best Playback Singer Female- Indravathi Chauhan For Oo Antava Mawa

Best Choreography- Sekhar Master For Ramulo Ramula

Best Cinematographer- Miroslaw Kuba Brozek For Pushpa: The Rise

Best Debut Male- Panja Vaisshnav Tej For Uppena

Best Debut Female- Krithi Shetty For Uppena

Lifetime Achievement Award- Allu Aravind