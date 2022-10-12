As she got to the stage she started with thanking the Kannada audience for their love. "Recently a film of mine that I had dubbed in Kannada was released and the reception has been heartwarming. I want to use this stage to thank you all."

In the Filmfare South Awards 2022 event, Sai Pallavi bagged two awards for her films Love Story and Shyam Singha Roy. She won Best Actor in a Lead Role Female for Love Story, and Best Actor in a Lead Role Female - Critics Choice, for Shyam Singha Roy.

She further added her gratitude for the two awards she received.

"This is special for me. I actually didn't expect this. The reason that this has become possible is that I have worked with writers who have written amazing scripts and writers who believe in strong women characters. So this award goes to every director and writer who has created beautiful women characters. For Love Story, I want to thank Shekar Kammula and the entire team. And Shyam Singha Roy... well this is not my victory lap. The whole team has worked very hard for the film, and we all own this. Not just for this film I am grateful all the love we get for all our films. "

While speaking to journalist Rudrani Chattoraj, Sai Pallavi was asked about how she felt about winning two awards.

"I am spellbound because I didn't think I'd be winning two awards in the same year. I did Love Story and Shyam Singha Roy. This has been quite something. I was like, okay let's wait another year or do good work to deserve another award but I didn't expect they would give me two awards. I am thankful to the people, thankful to the directors who have written such good scripts."

Pallavi was then asked about her choice of scripts and the fact that the two characters she played in Love Story and Shyam Singha Roy were very different from each other.

"I think sometimes when you think of who you are as a person, it reflects in a way. I really don't know how I'm supposed to pick scripts because sometimes something connects, and sometimes you have to, how do I put it, you have a good feeling about something but then you don't have a script to put that across, so when you have a script coming that way, I think I will pick it up. Sometimes it's a thought that I have had since I was a child and sometimes now when I get films that have me play a pivotal role in expressing that emotion and I consider myself blessed. It's the emotions from you that bring you the scripts, so I think it's all from within."