Actor Prabhas needs no introduction across the world. The highest-paid Indian actor, who is only making pan-India films ever since the release of Baahubali, is known for forging quality friendships with friends from the industry.
Filmmaker Maruthi Confident About Directing A Film With Prabhas! But When?
Prabhas, who is busy filming Adi Purush has two other projects lined up. Project K, a science fiction thriller under the direction of national award winner Nag Ashwin with Deepika Padukone, and Salaar with KGF director Prashanth Neel.
Adi Purush will hit the screens in January 2023 and the other two films are still in production. The release dates of the other two projects are still unknown. With many projects in tow and choc-a-block schedules for at least another two years, the actor, who is said to have assured to do a project with director Maruthi might have to revisit his commitments.
Meanwhile director Maruthi, whose latest film Pakka Commercial starring Prabhas's close friend, actor Gopichand is chalking plans to come up with a solid script for Prabhas. He is exuding confidence about his project with Prabhas.
Maruthi had earlier scored several hits at the box office and worked with actors like Nani in Bhale Bhale Magadivoy, Naga Chaitanya in Sailajareddy Alludu, and Allu Sirish et al. However, it has been a while since the director has tasted success. Pakka Commercial too, is called out for its run-of-the-mill story and poor execution. Amid these issues and busy schedules, will Prabhas live up to his word and allot dates to Maruthi is a million-dollar question.
