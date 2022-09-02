First Day First Show Twitter Review: Here Are Some Tweets to see Before You Decide To Watch the film!

Starring Srikanth Reddy and Sanchita Bashu, both debuting as actors as the main leads, the movie First Day First Show is touted to be a romantic drama. The movie made a decent buzz ahead of its theatrical release with Anudeep KV interviewing the actors. The film's pre-release event was also a grand affair with the presence of several actors and technicians.

First Day First Show movie is a directorial venture of Vamsidhar Goud and Lakshmi Narayana P. The film's story is written by Jathirathnalu director Anudeep KV. The movie is co-produced by Srija Edida, granddaughter of Purnodaya Creations founder Edida Nageswara Rao.

The movie was released on September 2 amid decent expectations from youth. The movie was met with mixed to positive reviews. The movie is another slapstick comedy in Telugu. A few movie enthusiasts who watched the movie earlier than others have shared their opinions on First Day First Show.

The film's story is about a wayward youngster who is a crazy film buff. The protagonist is a huge Pavan Kalyan fan and his film first-day first show. His father's role is an ever-taunting middle-class parent played by Tanikella Bharani. He has a first love called Laya. The movie is all about his life, love, friends, and silly challenges in life.

#FirstDayFirstShow Below Average 1st Half

Other than a few Vennela Kishore scenes nothing else has really worked so far. The comedy has an artificial and over the top feel to it so far that is more irritating than funny. #FDFS

#FirstDayFirstShow A Completely Lackluster Comedy that does not work at all!

The comedy is artificial along with poorly written screenplay. The storyline itself is not even meant to be made into a feature film. Movie was supposed to make us laugh but it irritates

Rating: 1.75/5

#FirstDayFirstShow Hilarious torture

#FirstDayFirstShow is the stupidest, cheap and horrible movie made in Telugu in a decade

Even on OTT platform one cannot sit through this film for an hour !

Avoidable one at any cost ! 👎👎

#FirstDayFirstShow boss hand padindhi assam poindhi next in the line #Brahmastra

Average #FirstDayFirstShow

The movie cast includes Tanikella Bharani, CVL Narasimha Rao, Vamsidhar Goud, Sai Charan Bojja, Gangavva, Prabhas Sreenu, Mahesh Achanta, Srinivas Reddy, and Vennela Kishore among others in key roles.

Sensational music director Radhan composed the songs and soundtrack for First Day First Show. The movie was made under the banners Srija Entertainment and Mitra Vinda Movies with about Rs 8 Crore to Rs 10 Crore as budget. Gullapalli Sambasivarao edited the film and Prasanth Ankireddy is the cinematographer.