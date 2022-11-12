Former Censor Board Member Empathizes With Samantha; Calls Over Naga Chaitanya To Offer Emotional Support

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya were one of Tollywood's most popular on and off-screen couples. The star couple got married in 2017 after dating each other for years. However, soon differences started sweeping into their paradise, and their separation was hitting the headlines. The duo announced their separation in 2021, and the news left their fans in shock and dismay.

Despite all the heartbreak, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya have moved on in their lives, focusing on individual work. The actress received severe flak on social media soon after the divorce was announced. However, this did not stop Samantha from reaching new heights in her life. She became a sensation and established herself as a top star with her web series The Family Man 2 and an item song from Pushpa's O Antava.

Samantha recently announced that she is suffering from Myositis, an autoimmune disease that affects muscles. She also showed up for the promotion of her latest movie, Yashoda, where she spoke at length about her health and shared her recovery experience.

Advertisement

Recently, one of Samantha's admirers, who is also a former censor board member, came forward and spoke to media channels in Hyderabad. She showed her heartfelt concern for the star. She said, "I like Samantha, myself. I love her. She is gorgeous and intelligent. By overcoming every obstacle and making it to this point, she established her reputation. Aside from her movie, she is presently battling myositis. Samantha, Naga Chaitanya's wife, was the daughter-in-law of Akkineni's family. Samantha needs help during these difficult times, despite the fact that they divorced."

Further, asking the popular Akkineni family to support Samantha during her tough times, the woman added, "I beg the Akkineni family and Naga Chaitanya to help Samantha by providing the moral support she needs right now. We fans are unable to visit her at this time and provide for her necessities."

Samantha's Yashoda is currently playing at the threatres. The actress in the film, helmed by Hari Harish, plays a surrogate mother who is ready to risk her life to protect her child and unravel the corrupt medical world. Sharing why she chose to play Yashoda, the actress elaborated, "When I heard the story for the first time, it gave me chills. And that's why and when I knew I wanted to do this role. Once I said yes to it, and once we were on the sets, it was all about taking it one day at a time and ensuring that we were delivering the emotion while shooting the talkies and delivering the punches while shooting action."