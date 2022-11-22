From Meet Cute To Prince, Everything Releasing This Week In Theatres & OTT

Tamil movie, Love Today is another low-buzz film that went on to become a superhit. The youthful entertainer, directed by Pradeep Ranganath, is being released in the Telugu-speaking states by Dil Raju on November 25 with the same title. Pradeep Ranganathan has also acted in the film alongside Ivana, the female lead.

Ranasthali

Ranasthali will hit theatres on November 26, starring Dharma, Chandini Rao, Sammeta Gandhi, Ammu Abhirami, Banerjee, and Roopa. The film is helmed by Parasuram Srinivas, who also penned the story for Ashwadhama. The film is said to provide wholesome entertainment to the audience and promises to bring violence in a form never seen before.

There are a few small budget films releasing this weekend on November 25, including Vala, Manninchava, and Chaddi Gang Tamasha.

Tamil Releases

Kaari

Popular filmmaker-actor M Sasikumar is coming out with his next flick, Kaari, on November 25. The film is directed by Hemanth and stars Ammu Abirami and Balaji Mohan in key roles.

Agent Kannayiram

Agent Kannayiram is an upcoming Tamil detective comedy thriller film. Helmed by Manoj Beedha, Agent Kannayiram is produced by Labyrinth Films and stars Santhanam and Riya Suman in the lead roles. The film has a good mix of supporting actors, including Sruthi Hariharan, Munishkanth, and Redin Kingsley.

Besides the above-mentioned movies, a couple of Tamil films releasing this weekend are Atharvaa Murali's Kuruthi Aattam, 4 Years, and Geela Island.