Geetu Royal's Remuneration For Her 9 Weeks From Bigg Boss 6 Telugu House Revealed!

Geetu is one contestant who will be remembered by Telugu viewers of the reality show for a very long time, perhaps forever. She did what she wanted to become remarkable and introduced her style of game strategies and manipulations- but just couldn't continue in the game for a long time. She aimed to become the winner of the show and tried her best to stay relevant, by going against the tide.

Geetu not only ruined her own game but had failed the originality and game plan of other contestants due to her manipulations. The widespread negativity and hatred from the viewers of the show led to her being evicted from the house right after two months.