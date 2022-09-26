Made on a budget of about Rs 20 Crore, which excludes the remuneration of the veteran actor, the movie's pre-release business seems to be pretty decent. According to the entertainment websites, the movie made Rs 22 Crore through selling its digital, satellite, and music rights. The film, therefore, has made a decent recovery even before the theatrical release.

Akkineni Nagarjuna is all set to arrive as Ghost in the mystery thriller film on October 5 for Dasara. The movie, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Praveen Sattaru is a joint production of Northstar Entertainment and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP banners.

Coming to the remuneration part, Nagarjuna has been reportedly assured a sum of Rs 6 Crore for the Ghost. However, the actor retained the distribution rights in several parts of Andhra Pradesh, in addition.

The movie stars Sonal Chauhan as the female lead. Gul Panag, Anikha Surendran, Manish Chaudhari, Ravi Varma, and Srikanth Iyengar among others are part of the film. The film was shot extensively in and around Hyderabad and in Dubai. The film's trailer which was released recently by the makers was impressive and fans are hoping that Nagarjuna will score a hit like Soggade Chinninayana. The pre-release event which happened recently saw Nagarjuna's two sons Naga Chaitanya and Akhil coming together on the stage in support.

Coming to the story, Vikram is a retired RAW field operative working in the Indian Embassy. He is asked to protect his niece Aditi and thus enters the syndicate of crime and ruthlessness.

Mukesh G cranked the camera for Ghost and Dharmendra Kakarala edited the film.