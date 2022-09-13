Get ready to witness Megastar Chiranjeevi & Salman Khan together today evening at 5:05 pm in the promo of Godfather 1st single. The single will be released on September 15, 2022. Thaman has composed the music and the film is directed by the blockbuster filmmaker Mohan Raja. Godfather is bankrolled by NVR Cinema, Super Good Films and Konidela Productions (I guess they are presenting it). The promo announcement poster looks so stylish with the two biggies moving forward to the dance floor. It was beautifully captured with the stars having their hands in their pockets. Saregama bags the audio rights and it is evident in the poster. The film is getting released worldwide on October 5, 2022.
Godfather 1st Single Promo Featuring Megastar Chiranjeevi & Salman Khan Will Be Out Today At 5:05 PM
This film will be released as the 153rd film for Megastar Chiranjeevi. Godfather is the Telugu remake of Mohanlal-starrer Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer, directed by Prithviraj. The movie which has music scored by Thaman, also stars Nayanthara, Samuthrakani and Satyadev. This is the 3rd consecutive film for Nayanthara with director Mohan Raja. Her character name in the film is Sathyapriya Jaidev, and Satyadev will appear as Jaidev.
The first look, character posters and teaser of the film were already out. Background music, stunt choreography and cinematography in the teaser were astonishing. Chiranjeevi's stunning look and Salman Khan's entry with the dialogue, "Wait for my command brother!" has created great expectations among the audience. Let's wait for the two bossess to set the stage on fire. Dance choreography was done by Prabhu Deva (I guess he did only one song. Pls cross check), the Michael Jackson of India. Look out for the names involved in the film.
