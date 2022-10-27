GodFather, the last outing of Megastar Chiranjeevi, has managed to earn appreciation for the film's casting and performances. The movie, which is an official remake of the super hit Malayalam film Lucifer, directed by Mohanraja, however, failed to spin big numbers at the ticket windows. The movie opened with a decent buzz and garnered mixed reviews from fans and critics.

Owing to the fact that GodFather released after Acharya, which was a biggest disaster in Chiranjeevi's career, the pre-release business of GodFather was affected. The three days box office collection of GodFather is lower than the veteran actor's come back film Khaidi No 150's opening day collections. Chiranjeevi has been trying hard to live up to his fame and expectations as an actor, especially after marking a grand second innings in the industry. The scripts that he chose have become a let down for him, believe the insiders and fans.