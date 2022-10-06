Megastar Chiranjeevi's latest political action drama Godfather hit the screens amid huge fanfare on October 5. The movie, which is an official remake of super hit Malayalam film Lucifer is a decently stylised one, made for the native Telugu audience and fans. The movie is receiving a mixed response at the box office ticket windows.
Godfather Day 1 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Chiranjeevi's Film Opens On An Average Note!
On the first day of its theatrical release, Godfather made a decent amount.
In Ap/ts the film collected Rs. 20 Crore to Rs. 25 Crore
Worldwide the film collected Rs. 25 Crore to Rs. 30 Crore
Godfather stars a plethora of prominent actors from the Telugu film industry like Murali Sharma, Satyadev Kancharana, Srikanth Iyengar, Sunil, and Brahmaji among others in key roles. In addition, Nayanthara is playing the film's female lead. Bollywood actor Salman Khan appeared in a friendly cameo as special agent Arman Singh; director Puri Jagannadh too was seen playing a character in the film. After a disaster like Acharya with director Koratala Siva, Chiranjeevi has been desperate to score a hit. He tried to steer clear from heroic roles and has been taking up roles that suit his stature, age, and style. Godfather is one such honest attempt.
The film has Chiranjeevi portraying the role of Bhaskar Raju AKA Godfather. The character is very apt to his personality and charisma. When the teaser and trailer were released, fans of the actor went into a frenzy over his rugged salt and pepper look as well as his graceful screen presence.
Super Good Films and Konidela Production Companies bankrolled the film for which Nirav Shah cranked the camera and S Thaman composed the entire soundtrack. Marthand K Venkatesh edited the film.
