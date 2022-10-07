Megastar Chiranjeevi hit the screens in an all-new rocking avatar as Godfather. The movie, which is a political action drama, a remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer, is directed by Mohan Raja. Godfather is receiving a positive response at the box office from Chiranjeevi fans and regular moviegoers.
Godfather Day 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Chiranjeevi's Remake Film Gets A Thumping Response!
Godfather stars actress Nayanthara, Satyadev Kancharana, Murali Sharma, Sunil, Brahmaji, Puri Jagannadh, Gangavva, and Samuthirakani among others in key roles. Actor Salman Khan appeared in a friendly guest role in the film as Masoom Bhai. Warina Hussain appeared in a special song titled 'Blast Baby'.
Coming to the film's story, after the death of the Chief Minister, his son-in-law Jaidev, played by Satyadev Kancharana, tries to smuggle narcotics into Hyderabad. A man named Brahma AKA Godfather tries to prevent Jaidev. Jaidev then plans to eliminate Brahma.
Here's a look at the day-wise box office collection of Megastar Chiranjeevi's Godfather worldwide:
Day 1: Rs 14.26 Crore
Day 2: Rs 12 Crore to Rs. 15 Crore
Total 2 Days Collection: Rs 26.26 Crore to Rs. 29.26 Crore
Collection in AP/TS on Day 2 amounts to Rs. 10 Crore to Rs. 12 Crore
Total collection in AP/TS in the first 2 Days amounts to Rs. 22.97 crore to Rs. 24.97 Crore
Godfather is receiving a positive response for Chiranjeevi's salt and pepper avatar, his graceful performance, and the narration. S Thaman's music is an added advantage to the film.
Godfather is produced by RB Choudhary and Ram Charan under their Super Good Films and Konidela Production Company banners. Nirav Shah cranked the camera for the film which has been edited by Marthand K Venkatesh. The film's dialogues were penned by Lakshmi Bhupal.
