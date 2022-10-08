Godfather Day 3 Box Office Collection: Chiranjeevi Starrer Approaches Rs. 50 Crore

Godfather directed by Mohan Raja, starring Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, Satyadev Kancharana among others released on Oct 5. The film is a remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer directed by Pithiviraj, starring Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Vivek Oberoi among others. Salman Khan appears in a cameo which was played by Tovino Thomas in the Malayalam version.

The film has been doing decent numbers at the box office so far and here is the day 3 collection.

The film did about Rs. 5 Crore to 7 Crore in AP/TS on day 3. In the first two days the film did about Rs. 25.70 crore to 27.70 crore in the two telugu-speaking states.

Godfather's worldwide collection amounts to about Rs. 7 Crore on day 3. In the first two days the film did about Rs. 34 Crore to 35 Crore worldwide.

The film also stars Puri Jagganadh in a supporting role. Chiranjeevi had shared a shotting spot picture and has mentioned that the young talent that came to Tollywood with dreams of becoming an actor eventually ended up as a superstar director, but now his desire to act will be fulfilled after many years with Godfather.

Puri Jagannadh plays a journalist that is bold, shrewd, and honest. He has his own reservations about Brahma, played by Chiranjeevi. However, he learns about the true character of the kingmaker, and supports him in his journey.

The film deals with politics and the games people play to attain power and money. Nayanthara as Satya steals the show with her elegance and majestic air.