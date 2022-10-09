Godfather Day 4 Box Office Collection: Numbers Pick Up On First Saturday

Godfather has been doing average numbers at the box office, and there has been a slight improvement on the first Saturday. We have to see if the numbers go further up on day 5.

The film did about Rs. 26 Crore in the first three days in AP and TS region. On its day 4, the film collected about Rs. 3 Crore in the region. Overall the film has collected about Rs. 29 Crore in the region in its first four days.

Across the country the film has collected about Rs. 10.5 Crore as per early estimates. The film's net collection in India, amounts to about Rs. 51 Crore.

AP-TS region daywise collection:

Day 1: Rs. 13 Crore

Day 2: Rs. 7.7 Crore

Day 3: Rs. 5.4 Crore

Day 4: Rs. 6.4 Crore (Early Estimates)

AP-TS Total:- Rs. 32.5 Crore

India daywise collection (net):

Day 1: Rs. 20 Crore

Day 2: Rs. 12 Crore

Day 3: Rs. 8.5 Crore

Day 4: Rs. 10.5 Crore (Early Estimates)

Total India Net Collection: Rs. 51 Crore

Godfather directed by Mohan Raja, starring Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, Satyadev Kancharana among others released on Oct 5. The film is a remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer directed by Prithiviraj, starring Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Vivek Oberoi among others. Salman Khan appears in a cameo which was played by Tovino Thomas in the Malayalam version.

Godfather explores the political power struggle and family drama between the son and daughter of a honest and noble politician PKR. Chiranjeevi plays kingmaker Brahma, who is the half-brother of Satya, played by Nayanthara. Satya hates Brahma over an incident that traumatized her childhood, without realising that he had nothing to do with it.